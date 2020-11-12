New Jersey reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in under a week, officials say

Patricia Adams, a resident of senior housing, is tested for COVID-19 in Paterson, New Jersey on May 8, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state has reported more than 10,000 new cases in under one week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Since Monday, New Jersey reported 10,472 new coronavirus cases.

“This is a wake-up call,” Health Commissioner Judith Perischilli said.

“We have to get back to the mindset that saw us crush the curve throughout the spring,” Gov. Murphy said as he reminded New Jerseyans to wear a mask and social distance.

When asked what he has to say to people who are annoyed with wearing masks on a normal basis, calling it uncomfortable,” Murphy responded, “You know what’s really uncomfortable and annoying? When you die.”

The Garden State’s daily percent positivity rate climbed to 12.02% as Murphy reported 3,517 new cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 266,986, with a death toll of 14,694. Another 1,827 people were hospitalized — the highest hospitalization rate the state has since seen June 4, Murphy noted.

Perischilli attributed recent outbreaks to gatherings, particularly Halloween parties and youth hockey games, and warned if the trajectory continues, New Jersey will return to the same situation as it was in the spring.

With growing concerns over the increase in cases, the state issued new restrictions on indoor dining, bars and lounges. Those establishment must close indoor dining by 10 p.m.