New Jersey reports highest 1-day COVID case total since May

TRENTON, N.J. — On the day the state’s former governor tested positive for COVID-19, the current governor announced that the state of New Jersey hit its largest 1-day coronavirus case total since late May on Saturday.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that there were 957 new positive cases reported Saturday. While more testing for COVID-19 is happening daily, that number is the highest in a single day in New Jersey since May 29, the last time cases were over 1,000 in a day.

Murphy added that there were four new deaths reported from the virus. As of Saturday, 207,756 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in New Jersey. A confirmed 14,348 have died.

The outbreak continues to be higher in Ocean County, where 203 new cases were reported, more than double any other county in the state.

The news comes on after President Donald Trump, himself hospitalized for coronavirus, held an event in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday. Several members of the president’s administration and inner circle, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have tested positive for the virus.

Attendees at the Bedminster event, including actor Joe Piscopo and United States Senate candidate Rik Mehta, both said they saw no signs that Trump appeared ill at the event.

Bedminster is located in Somerset County, which reported just 21 new cases Saturday.