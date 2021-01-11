New Jersey physician talks expanding vaccine rollout eligibility, herd immunity, COVID-19 variant

NEWARK, N.J.— As New Jersey enters phase 1B in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, members of law enforcement in the state are now eligible to receive shots.

The increase in eligibility comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the country.

President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark and former state health commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal discussed how far along his hospital is with giving out second doses of the vaccine and how smoothly vaccine distribution is going.

Dr. Elnahal said the hospital has not experienced large numbers of people rejecting the vaccine as they are made available them, but added there is a slow rollout and it needs to pick up the pace.

“Nobody wins if people are not being vaccinated at the pace that we want,” he said.

To reach herd immunity, Dr. Elnahal said 70 to 80% or 5 million people getting vaccinated would help the state achieve herd immunity.

With concerns of the new COVID-19 mutations, Dr. Elnahal said there is a lot of optimism that the vaccines would help protect people against the virus. Despite uncertainty, he said the variants should be a factor to help the country pick up the pace in vaccine rollout.