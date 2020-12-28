New Jersey long-term care residents, employees to receive vaccines

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues Monday as residents and staff at long-term care facilities statewide will start to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1,700 of the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Vaccine distribution also expands as Bergen County will begin distributing 1,000 Moderna vaccines to health care workers in Paramus while Paterson is expected to vaccinate its EMS and public health employees.

Essential workers will be next to receive the vaccine, followed by adults 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions before the general public.

The state expects to vaccinate 70% of the population within six months. Until then, personal responsibility is paramount.

“The vaccine’s mere presence in our state is not enough to move the needle,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

“We will need to embrace it, and we will keep up with our other practices.”

New Jersey is preparing to open six “mega” vaccine sites in addition to 200 smaller sites at pharmacies and urgent care clinics.

Vaccinating all nursing home residents and staff is expected to continue into January and February.

