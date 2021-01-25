New Jersey launches live hotline to address vaccine

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
new jersey vaccine

Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney, of the New Jersey State Police, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County vaccination site, in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey has launched a staffed COVID-19 vaccine hotline.

People with questions about the vaccine can call 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to reach one of 250 New Jersey-based operators.

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said the phone line had 17,000 calls in the first hour it was operating on Monday.

The line is aimed at helping answering questions about appointments and registration.

But it comes as the state’s supply of the vaccine, like much of the country, is below what is needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss