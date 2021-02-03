NJ indoor-dining capacity increasing; restaurant curfew lifted: Murphy

A waiter in a mask takes a customer’s order during lunch at a restaurant in Hoboken, New Jersey on Sept, 4, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, New Jersey restaurants are about to get a bit of relief from COVID-19 restrictions that have kept most customers out in the cold.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the indoor-dining capacity is being raised to 35%, up slightly from the current 25% limit. The change goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5.

Additionally, Murphy said the statewide 10 p.m. curfew for Garden State eateries will be lifted on Friday. Murphy originally mandated the curfew in November for bars and restaurants. Local restrictions may still remain in place.

Restaurants in New Jersey were first allowed to welcome patrons back inside at a limited capacity in early September, after months of business owners calling on Murphy to bring back indoor dining.

The news comes nearly a week after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City restaurants could finally resume indoor dining at a 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day, after a months-long ban and multiple lawsuits from restaurant owners.