New Jersey has vaccinated over 200,000 people; NY over 500,000

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey crossed a milestone in the state’s attempt to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.

The state has officially vaccinated over 200,000 of it’s 8.8 million residents, the governor said in a tweet Saturday, about 2.2% of the state’s population. By comparison, New York has vaccinated over 543,000 of it’s 19.4 million residents as of Saturday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That’s about 2.7% of it’s population.

“We’re working strategically and efficiently to vaccinate our frontline health care workers, law enforcement and fire professionals and long-term care center residents and staff,” Murphy said.

The state plans to open a half dozen vaccine sites in the next month.

Another 6,435 people tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, according to Murphy.

