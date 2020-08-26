New Jersey gyms can reopen in September at 25% capacity, Gov. Murphy says

Coronavirus

Indian women work out at a gym that reopened after lockdown in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gyms in New Jersey have been given the green light to reopen beginning Sept. 1, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Gym owners and customers will have to follow new coronavirus safety protocols, including a 25% cap on building capacity. Masks are also mandatory, Murphy said.

More details about the safety guidelines are expected to be discussed during the governor’s coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m.

Gyms were among the many non-essential businesses forced to shut their doors in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In July, gyms were allowed to reopen for individual training by appointment only.

The governor’s strict approach to gyms reopening has been a point of contention between his administration, gym owners and members.

A gym in southern New Jersey filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the governor’s executive order that shut down businesses deemed non-essential. A federal judge in June declined to allow the gym to reopen as the lawsuit continued.

The owners were also arrested and cited several times for illegally reopening in defiance of Murphy’s coronavirus executive orders.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

