NJ expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents 65 and older, as well as those from 16 to 64 with serious medical conditions such as cancer, heart and kidney disease, can begin to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot on Thursday.

Murphy said Wednesday the decision stemmed from a few factors, including what he said was a “strong appetite” for expanding the vaccine among the state’s 71 hospitals, along with guidance from the Trump administration and “signals” from the incoming Joe Biden White House.

New Jersey has vaccinated 264,000 people, out of about 400,000 vaccines initially distributed to the state.

