Vaccine sites closing in NY, NJ Tuesday as snowstorm slams region

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Morris County vaccination site in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

Many with Tuesday vaccination appointments in New York and New Jersey are out of luck.

In New York, appointments at state-run sites will be postponed, officials said. New Jersey’s six coronavirus vaccine megasites will remain closed Tuesday due to the winter storm walloping the tri-state area.

Downstate state-run mass vaccination sites at SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack, the Javits Center and the Westchester County Center will be closed Tuesday.

Upstate state-run mass vaccination sites in Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, Syracuse and Rochester will open with a delayed start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Appointments that were scheduled before 10 a.m. at these sites will be rescheduled for later in the day. The Buffalo University state vaccination site will be open regular hours with no change to scheduled appointments.

All New Jersey state offices will also remain closed. Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Sunday.

“Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected to continue across the state today into tomorrow,” said Murphy in a statement. “I urge all of our residents to follow weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for essential workers and emergency personnel.”

The state says that parts of New Jersey have already seen heavy snow, coastal flooding, and blizzard-like conditions.

New Jersey’s six vaccine mega-sites will remain closed. Individual health care providers will be reaching out via phone, email and/or text to reschedule any appointments.

Atlantic – Rescheduled to Friday

Rescheduled to Friday Bergen – Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week

– Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week Burlington – Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week

– Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week Gloucester – Rescheduled to Wednesday

– Rescheduled to Wednesday Middlesex – Rescheduled to Friday

– Rescheduled to Friday Morris– Rescheduled to Thursday

The state’s Vaccination Call Center will remain open to pre-register individuals, answer questions, and provide contact information for sites. It is not currently scheduling appointments until the storm’s impact is assessed. To reach the Vaccination Call Center dial 855-568-0545.