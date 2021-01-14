New hurdles in vaccine distribution, including canceled appointments

NEW YORK — As more vaccination sites roll out across New York state daily, the question is whether or not the state can keep up with the demand.

Already, too many who are eligible say they can’t lock down appointments, some hospital systems are canceling existing reservations.

Anna Foley in Babylon on Long Island is 87 years old and said the process to get vaccinated is far too complex.

She said she’s contact and visited websites for the state, her town, local pharmacies, doctors, hospitals, and even her union.

“I can’t seem to get anyone to help,” she said.

She joined a group of Republican lawmakers on the island with some highly critical words regarding the rollout.

“Who in their right mind would expand the criteria for giving a vaccine when they haven’t reached the 80-and-90-year-olds. We literally have buffoons running this organization. A kindergartner would know you start with 85 and up and then drop it next week to 80. You are putting senior citizens in a panic,” said Suffolk County legislator, Robert Trotta.

Foley agrees.

“I really am frustrated, almost to tears sometimes,” she said. “If I was a drinking person, I would, but I don’t. I need somebody to work on this problem. It shouldn’t have been this way.”

Seven million New Yorkers are now eligible to get vaccinated, but the state is only receiving 300,000 to 350,000 vaccines a week. The supply of the life saving COVID-19 vaccine is dwindling far too quickly and it’s why state and city officials are urging the federal government to send more fast.

The supply issue has already led to some hospital systems in the tri-state area to cancel appointments already booked.

In a statement to PIX11, Mount Sinai said,” Unfortunately, due to sudden changes in vaccine supply, we have been forced to cancel our existing public vaccination appointments from Friday, Jan. 15, through Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“For anyone with appointments scheduled after Tuesday, we will provide updates as soon as we know more,” the statement said.

Another growing issue is the number of New Yorkers in eligible groups coming in from outside of the five boroughs to get vaccinated, because they can’t find appointments in their own zip codes.

“That is legal, that’s allowed, but the problem is this: we get a fixed allotment of vaccine. It’s just not fair to those who live here,” said New York City Councilmember Mark Levine, who chairs the council’s health committee.

We reached out to the governor’s office for further comment on booking appointments for a vaccine and shortages in supply of the vaccine, but did not receive a response.

Keep in mind, you can only receive a vaccine if you have an appointment.