New COVID-19 restrictions on NJ bars, restaurants go into effect

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s new restrictions on indoor dining at bars and restaurants go into effect Thursday amid ongoing upticks in coronavirus cases in the Garden State.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new rules on Monday, ordering bars, restaurants and clubs to halt indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All bar-side seating will also be prohibited at all hours.

Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery service can continue past 10 p.m., Murphy said.

Another change is restaurants are now allowed to place tables closer than six feet apart if they are separated by barriers.

Banquet halls, including weddings, also have to shut down by 10 p.m. under the new order.

“The last thing I want to do or anyone of us want to do is shut down the economy,” Murphy said during a COVID-19 briefing Monday.”We have to shake off the pandemic fatigue.”

It’s obvious people are “letting their hair down” and getting sloppy as the night wears on, which is why they chose to ban indoor dining after 10 p.m., according to the governor.

All interstate games and tournaments for indoor youth sports are also prohibited beginning Thursday, the governor said.

The governor said transmissions are happening in a number of arenas, but two that have stood out among the pack have been related to bartenders and indoor sports, particularly indoor hockey.

“We know for sure we were taking on more risk than we should, particularly with interstate competitions,” Murphy said, adding that the Health Department has been closely tracking outbreaks related to indoor sports.

The restrictions come as the coronavirus rate of infection and number of cases has climbed in New Jersey and across the country.

New Jersey reported 3,078 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 263,495.

The state’s average increase over the first seven days of November reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October.

Associated Press contributed to this report.