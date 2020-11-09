NJ expected to implement new COVID restrictions as state reports over 5,000 new cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New COVID-19 restrictions are expected in New Jersey as the state reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Cases surged toward early pandemic levels as more than 2,000 cases were reported Sunday and over 3,000 cases were reported on Saturday.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce new restrictions on the state after saying New Jersey was “close” to implementing COVID cutbacks.

The state is looking at possible adjustments on indoor dining hours, bar seating and indoor sports, Gov. Murphy said during an interview with CNBC Monday morning.

He clarified restrictions would not be at the same level of shutdowns conducted earlier this year.

New Jersey restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges will need to close at 10 p.m and they will be prohibited from serving food and alcohol until 5 a.m., according to NJ.com.

While indoor interstate sports tournaments will likely be implemented, Murphy also said. This would include sports up to high school.

Murphy said he hoped “it would be action that balances all the various challenges and interests that we have.”

As the numbers go up, the chances of students returning to in-person learning goes down.

Clifton just announced all-remote learning will continue through January less than a month after restarting partial in-person classes.

A dozen students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this past week and the city reported 25 new cases on Election Day alone.

The new vaccine the country is expecting likely won’t bring immediate relief either.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli believed the first batch will only be enough for 50,000 people but the state has 500,000 high priority healthcare workers.

On CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Perschilli also pointed to problematic timing as the state deals with a second wave.