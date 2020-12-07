Nearly 75% of New Jerseyans that test positive don’t cooperate with contact tracers: Murphy

HOBOKEN, N.J. — An overwhelming majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey subsequently refuse to work with contact tracers, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday.

The news was unveiled on the same day that a significant new restriction went into effect statewide.

All of Monday’s developments were designed to help slow the coronavirus spread in the Garden State. The latest numbers, while high, were at least lower than some recent record-breaking figures for the virus in New Jersey.

Monday’s report showed 3,573 new cases. As high as that number is, it’s more than a 40% drop from the previous day. On Sunday, 6,046 people were reported as having tested positive.

That number was the latest in a string of records in the last week.

On Friday, the number was 5,673, while on Thursday, 4,913 people were reported to have tested positive.

The bigger problem, at least for now, occurs after people receive a COVID-19 test result that’s positive, according to Murphy.

“The rate of noncooperation with our contact tracers is now up to a whopping 74%,” the governor said at his early afternoon news conference.

That’s about three out of every four New Jersey cases.

“C’mon man,” the governor said. “It’s unacceptable, and the number, frankly, shocked me.”

It also shocked a variety of New Jersey residents who spoke with PIX11 News.

Atamaisi Rodriguez works in a Hoboken medical office.

“We need to keep each other safe,” she said. “And the only way those things are going to occur is if we kind of say, ‘I’ve been with such and such, and that person has been with such and such.'”

Contact tracing requires a person who tests positive to work with health officials to track down other people with whom the COVID-positive person has come into contact.

A Hoboken resident who gave only her first name, Ashley, said, “I would think a majority of people would cooperate, because we want to get [the virus] under control. I think we want to get our businesses back up and running.”

Murphy gave the same reasons for why contact tracing is helpful.

He also talked about his expectation that the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine is imminent.

“I’m guessing we’ll get Pfizer’s first shipment a week from today,” the governor said.

The first shipment is expected to be about 76,000 doses.

New Jersey needs about 20 times that many.

That will take months, the governor pointed out, and added that in the meantime, it’s vital that people continue wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands.

Otherwise, the numbers will continue to climb.

“You’ve got to stay strong,” the governor said. “We’ll be in a far, far different and better place in a very few short months.”