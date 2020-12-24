Nearly 50% of workers didn’t take full PTO this year: report

NEW YORK — Did you take all of your paid time off this year?

A new report from Monster found about 46% of people did not take their full paid time off.

Many said they didn’t take their time off because they had nowhere to go or had concerns about their jobs.

Only about 18% of people said they are able to roll over their time off.

Taking time off, especially this year, was critical.

If you don’t use it up, you’re likely leaving a bunch of money on the table.

If you didn’t get in all that paid time off this year, depending on your circumstance, it is worth asking to see if you could carry it over into next year.

Now is also a good time to plan for 2021.

Monster suggested to start small with some three-day weekends in January and February.

