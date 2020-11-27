Native New Yorker brings nanofiber masks to the United States

As coronavirus cases rise in the tri-state area and across the country, health experts have continued to urge people to wear masks to help stop the spread.

However, not all masks are created equal, and there are a lot to choose from.

While New Yorkers can usually find what they are looking for, when COVID-19 first came to New York City in the spring, good masks were hard to find.

“From the very beginning, we knew that we wanted to help our community,” Jonathan Malveaux said.

Standing on the block where he grew up in the Soundview section of the Bronx, Malveaux talked about the early challenges of finding masks for not only the medical community but regular New Yorkers.

Now a successful entrepreneur, Malveaux co-founded Nano Air Mask. He partnered with Pure MSK to source nanofiber from South Korea.

“Nanofiber, although that’s been around for a while, was something that was really innovative, super light, super durable, but very breathable and at the same time being able to, as a fabric, filter quite a bit,” he said.

A cough simulation done at Florida Atlantic University showed the Pure MSK Nano Air Mask outperformed regular surgical and cotton masks.

Dr. Manhar Dhanak ran the study.

“Nano fiber masks performed as well as an N95 mask in terms of not letting any droplets through the mask. Now all masks they raise some leakage,” Dr. Dhanak said.

The Nano Air Mask has not been government approved to be called a respirator like an N95, due to its ear loops, but Malveaux said a pro version, comparable to the N95, is in the works.

Nanofiber is expensive, so while the company has worked to bring manufacturing costs down, it’s also donated thousands of masks since the summer, Malveaux said.

“I want to say it’s close to 50,000 masks,” he said.

Nano Air Mask has donated to schools and community organizations. Last weekend the Hispanic Federation handed out their masks at a food distribution event in Queens.

“Masks are very essential right now for everyone,” Liliana Melgar-Hoyas, of the Hispanic Federation, said.

The Allergy and Asthma Network has also received thousands of masks.

“They are so lightweight, especially for those living with compromised lung conditions. It’s easier to breathe,” Allergy and Asthma Network CEO Tonya Winders said.

A vaccine is in the works, and life, at some point, will begin to normalize.

“I think life as usual, the new normal, is still at some level going to involve wearing masks quite heavily and we want to play a part of that,” Malveaux said.

If there is no longer a need for masks, Jonathan Malveaux said that’s great, too. That means COVID-19 is gone and New Yorkers are healthy.