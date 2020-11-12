Nassau County leaders fight second coronavirus wave

Coronavirus

Marcia Parris

LONG ISLAND — In the last week, COVID-19 cases have spiked on Long Island. On Tuesday, 12,531 Nassau County residents were tested for the virus with 402 coming back positive.

The county’s positivity rate was 3.4%, which is a steep increase compared to a few weeks ago. Nearly every day in November, there has been more than 200 new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been 51,895 infections and more than 2,200 residents have died.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran explained what local leaders are doing to combat this new wave as the holiday season nears.

