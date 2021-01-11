Nancy Bush Ellis, sister and aunt of presidents, dies

President George H W Bush hides behind his sister, Nancy Ellis, as he prepares for a jog along the C&O canal in the Georgetown section of Washington on Jan. 7, 1990. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

BOSTON — Nancy Bush Ellis, a longtime Democrat who helped her Republican brother and nephew get elected president, has died of complications of the coronavirus. She was 94.

She died on Sunday at an assisted living facility in Concord, Massachusetts, her son Alexander Ellis III told The New York Times. She was hospitalized on Dec. 30 with a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The George and Barbara Bush Foundation posted on social media that she was a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world.

Although she was a Democrat for decades who backed environmental and antipoverty causes, she was first and foremost fiercely loyal to her family.

