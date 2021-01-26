Murphy’s message to Biden? Ramp up vaccine production

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J. The Biden administration should make manufacturing more COVID-19 vaccines its primary focus as it confronts the coronavirus pandemic, Murphy said in an interview, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Biden administration should make manufacturing more COVID-19 vaccines its primary focus as it confronts the outbreak.

The Democrat spoke late Monday afternoon in an interview with The Associated Press.

“At the top of the list right now has got to be ramping up the manufacturing of vaccine doses,” he said.

New Jersey, like other states around the country, is grappling with too few vaccines to meet the demand.

The lack of supply has emerged as a central concern about gaining control over the virus, which has resulted in the deaths of 18,851 New Jersey residents, nearly 600,000 infections and almost 2 million unemployment claims in the state.

The Democratic governor welcomed the cooperation from the Biden administration, saying coordination has been “more transparent, it’s more consistent and it’s deeper.”

“They’re straight with you, so if even if it’s bad news, they’re telling you what the news is, whether you want to hear it or not. And as painful as that might be, I’d much rather that than the alternative,” he said.

