Murphy surging testing, tracing to NJ COVID-19 hotspots

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — New Jersey posted it’s biggest single-day uptick in coronavirus cases since May yesterday, followed by 881 new COVID cases reported today.

Gov. Phil Murphy said one area of the state seeing new cases is Ocean and Monmouth Counties in Central Jersey.

The state set up a large testing site at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood on Monday and will offer testing at Lakewood High School on Saturday.

On PIX11 News on Friday, Gov. Murphy said he wouldn’t call what we are in now a second wave but he said they are trying to get resources out to hotspots.

“We’re surging testing and we’re surging contact tracers to the hot spots,” said Murphy.

He said the state will deploy a new rapid test next week called Bynax, which has a 15-minute turnaround time.

Murphy says transmission in schools remains limited: 16 school buildings out of over 3,000 statewide have seen outbreaks.

But the state is still trying to contain any potential outbreak from a Trump campaign fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey last week — where hundreds of guests did not wear masks. Hours later the President announced he was positive for the virus.

Murphy says the state has still been unable to contact trace everyone who was there.

“We got very little help from the feds, frankly and in terms of the individuals it’s been a mixed bag,” said the Governor. “People need to take the call cooperate. They’re better for it, we collectively are better for it.“

Gov. Murphy also announced $60 million in fresh funding for New Jersey counties and municipalities — to help them with any COVID related expenses — and to potentially help them fight a potential second wave.