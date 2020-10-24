Murphy staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 has since tested negative twice

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Bryan Murphy staffer
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — The staffer for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy who tested positive for coronavirus, causing the governor and his wife to quarantine, has since twice tested negative for the virus.

A spokesperson for Murphy confirmed senior advisor Daniel Bryan has since received two negative test results. Bryan “has never shown any symptoms,” according to the statement. Bryan will remain in quarantine.

Murphy placed himself in voluntary quarantine Wednesday after announcing at a public event that he’d recently been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy have canceled in-person events through the weekend. They had initially said will take an additional COVID-19 test before they resume in-person engagements. Murphy tweeted that both he and his wife had tested negative Saturday.

PIX11 News’ James Ford also contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss