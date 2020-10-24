Murphy staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 has since tested negative twice

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — The staffer for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy who tested positive for coronavirus, causing the governor and his wife to quarantine, has since twice tested negative for the virus.

A spokesperson for Murphy confirmed senior advisor Daniel Bryan has since received two negative test results. Bryan “has never shown any symptoms,” according to the statement. Bryan will remain in quarantine.

Murphy placed himself in voluntary quarantine Wednesday after announcing at a public event that he’d recently been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy have canceled in-person events through the weekend. They had initially said will take an additional COVID-19 test before they resume in-person engagements. Murphy tweeted that both he and his wife had tested negative Saturday.

.@FirstLadyNJ and I just got #COVID19 tests and thankfully tested negative.



This pandemic is not over, and we all need to stay vigilant. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.



Find a testing location near you: https://t.co/JZg9mGpUuV — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 24, 2020

PIX11 News’ James Ford also contributed to this story.