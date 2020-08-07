Murphy says COVID-19 trends heading in positive direction

A medical worker places a nasal swab in a vial after administering a test at a COVID-19 testing facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy the state’s COVID-19 trends are heading in the right direction after climbing higher last week.

The rate of transmission dropped to 1.15 from 1.23, Murphy said Friday.

Last week the rate, which represents to the number of people one infected person passes the virus to, reached nearly 1.5.

The governor said the testing positivity rate dipped to 1.95%, down from 2.57% earlier this week.

Despite the decrease in the infection rate, Murphy stopped short of announcing any new reopening for businesses.

After seeing an increase in positivity and transmission last week, the governor tightened restrictions in the state’s reopening progress, rolling back its capacity limits on indoor gatherings.

Indoor gatherings are now limited to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity. House parties are capped at 25 people. Indoor gatherings were previously set at a 100-person capacity.

He also urged residents to avoid going to and throwing house parties, which appear to have connections to upticks in cases across the state.