Murphy cites Ocean, Monmouth as ‘greatest focus’ as NJ hits highest COVID-19 cases since May

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy cited two counties in New Jersey as areas of their “greatest focus” with COVID-19 case numbers at their highest level since May.

The governor announced 1,301 new cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 211,148. That’s the highest number of reported cases since May 22. Coincidentally, that was the day Gov. Murphy announced he was lifting restrictions on outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people.

Murphy said that the two counties that are the state’s “greatest focus” are Ocean and Monmouth. Ocean reported 285 new cases Thursday, while Monmouth reported 128, accounting for 31.7% of the new cases. The next highest county is Bergen — the county where coronavirus first started to spread in New Jersey — with 97 new cases, though Essex (96), Passaic (89), Union (85) and Middlesex (84) were not far behind.

Monmouth and Ocean border one another on the coastline of the Atlantic Ocean in Central Jersey. All of the other counties with case counts above 80 border another.

The daily positivity for tests from October 4 was 3.69%, while the statewide rate of transmission rose to 1.22. The state has 148 patients in ICUs and has 652 patients in hospitals with coronavirus. Another 11 people were reported dead from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 14,373.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said most of the positive cases in Ocean County stem from Lakewood, predominantly among white men ages 19-49 and could be related to religious services or celebrations that occurred in late September. Persichilli says health officials are anticipating a second wave to break out.