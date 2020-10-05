Murphy calls Trump NJ fundraiser ‘wrong decision at every level’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — President Donald Trump and his staff “acted recklessly” by attending a fundraiser last week at his Bedminster golf club, potentially exposing hundreds of people to coronavirus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Speaking at a coronavirus briefing, Murphy said contact tracing is underway. He urged the 206 attendees and 19 staff members to quarantine for 14 days, self-monitor for symptoms, and get tested for COVID-19 between five and seven days after their exposure date.

“The president and his staff acted recklessly in coming to New Jersey knowing that they had been exposed to someone with a confirmed positive test,” Murphy said. “We hope that no confirmed cases come out of the event in Bedminster.”

About half of the attendees were New Jersey residents and all 19 staff members also live in the state, Murphy said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president didn’t have any contact with donors or staff that would be considered close, based on the CDC guidelines of longer than 15 minutes and within 6 feet.

Still, Murphy lambasted the president for holding the event. Earlier Monday he had called the fundraiser a “wrong decision at every level.”

State officials are also investigating reports that the event may have violated state coronavirus executive orders on indoor gatherings and food service.

The governor said it was described to him that there were too many people inside compared to the state’s capacity limits. Murphy said they’re also looking into whether there was buffet-style food service, which is prohibited.