MTA to gradually restore overnight subway service beginning Feb. 22

Coronavirus

MTA coronavirus cleaning

An MTA worker cleans a subway care amid a rise in coronavirus cases in New York City.

NEW YORK — The MTA will gradually restore overnight subway service in New York City beginning Feb. 22, officials announced Monday.

MTA chairman and CEO Pat Foye said trains will run daily from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m., then close for two hours for cleaning.

In an unprecedented move last May, subway service was shut down nightly between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. to allow transit workers to clean and disinfect trains as the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the city and state.

Now, nearly a year later and as the surge in the number of cases and hospitalization has slowed, Cuomo said the state-run agency was prepared to reopen service.

The gradual restoration of overnight subway service also coincides with other reopenings in New York City, including indoor dining at restaurants as well as sports and music events at large stadiums and arenas.

