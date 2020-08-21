This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Due to the ongoing fiscal crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced its For-Hire Vehicle program will cease operations at the end of the month.

Operations will come to an end effective Aug. 30 at 5 a.m.

The program was launched in May to serve as an alternative to the overnight subway service, which was shut down during early morning hours for disinfecting and cleaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the height of the pandemic, it was critically important to ensure essential workers who were subway-dependent could get to overnight shifts reliably, and without spending considerably more time on their commute than they were used to,” said Sarah Feinberg, New York City Transit Interim President.

About 1,500 customers have been using the service each night, according to the MTA.

The program cost the MTA over $6 million.

The MTA has added three new interborough express option that mirror some of the more frequented trips that FHV program users have been taking:



The B99 connects Midwood in Brooklyn to Midtown West and follows a similar route to the No. 2 train.

The Bx99 connects the Woodlawn section of the Bronx with Manhattan’s West Village. The route travels on Jerome Avenue and down the east side of Manhattan much like the No. 4 train does. It then crosses west on 57th Street and travels south to the West Village.

The new M99 route runs between East New York, Brooklyn and Hell’s Kitchen, via 14th Street in Manhattan.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road will also cross-honor fairies from stations in NYC while subways are closed for cleaning.

In addition to the end of FHV, the MTA will also resume collecting fares and front-door boarding beginning Aug. 31.

Feinberg acknowledged the MTA’s bus revenue and bus ridership indicated a loss of about $431 million, based on regular pre-pandemic ridership.

Had the MTA collected bus fares from people who boarded buses over the last few months, the fares would have come up to about $159 million.

The Riders Alliance has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen the subway during overnight hours.

“To truly come back, New York needs a subway that never sleeps.”

“Rather than half measures like Essential Connector, the governor needs a solution to keep riders safe and get everyone where they need to go all day, every day. Restoring our 24/7 subway system will go a long way toward this goal and must be done immediately.”

