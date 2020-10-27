MTA launches free, voluntary coronavirus testing program for workers

An MTA worker cleans a subway care amid a rise in coronavirus cases in New York City.

NEW YORK — The MTA is launching a voluntary COVID-19 screening program to help its front-line workers amid the pandemic.

The initiative, announced on Tuesday, will include free virus testing at rotating field locations as well as select health care centers.

NYC Transit, LIRR, Metro-North and Bridge and Tunnels employees are eligible for the program. As many as 2,000 MTA workers can be screened per week as part of the initiative’s first phase, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Our brave front-line transit workers risked their lives to provide New Yorkers an essential service every single day during this pandemic, and we must support them just as they have supported us,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This new voluntary screening program leverages New York’s nation-leading COVID testing program to help keep our front-line workers safe during this unprecedented pandemic.”

Testing will be offered on a rotating schedule at MTA subway and railroad train yards as well as bus depots. MTA Occupational Health Services will determine testing locations based on hot spot and cluster zone designations.

Additional free, appointment-only testing will be provided at Medical Assessment Centers and Occupational Health Services facilities as well as at Northwell Health-GoHealth urgent care centers.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 has been calling for expanded testing since early in the summer.

“This is exactly the type of screening program we have been asking for and it’s a huge step forward in terms of protecting TWU Local 100 members from a possible second wave. We will closely monitor its implementation but we’re grateful our requests for testing and screening on such a scale have been heard,” said TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano.

TWU Local 100 represents approximately 40,000 bus and subway workers at the MTA including Bus Operators, Train Conductors, Mechanics, Station Agents, Track Workers and Cleaners.

BioReference Laboratories, which has also done testing for 10,000 teachers in NYC Schools, large corporations and sports franchises, has been working with the MTA on testing earlier this year.

Results should be back within 24 to 48 hours or less.