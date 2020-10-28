MTA Chairman Pat Foye explains new COVID-19 testing program for front-line workers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to break down the transit agency’s new COVID-19 screening program to help front-line workers.

The initiative, announced on Tuesday, includes free, voluntary virus testing at rotating field locations as well as select health care centers.

NYC Transit, LIRR, Metro-North and Bridge and Tunnels employees are eligible for the program.

As many as 2,000 MTA workers can be screened per week as part of the initiative’s first phase, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

BioReference Laboratories, which has also done testing for 10,000 teachers in NYC Schools, large corporations and sports franchises, has been working with the MTA on testing earlier this year.

Results should be back within 24 to 48 hours or less.

Testing will be offered on a rotating schedule at MTA subway and railroad train yards as well as bus depots. MTA Occupational Health Services will determine testing locations based on hot spot and cluster zone designations.

Additional free, appointment-only testing will be provided at Medical Assessment Centers and Occupational Health Services facilities as well as at Northwell Health-GoHealth urgent care centers.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 has been calling for expanded testing since early in the summer.