MTA chairman: NYC subway stations need more cops amid ‘horrific and unacceptable instances’

NEW YORK — Amid the pandemic, there has been data that showed subway crime is down in New York City. However, MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye disagreed and called for more police presence in subway stations.

NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen O’Reilly said Thursday that subway crime was down.

Foye commended O’Reilly for having adding more forces to the transit bureau, but said “our customers and our employees don’t feel it’s down,” when discussing crime at subway stations.

There have recently been “horrific and unacceptable instances” where people are getting pushed onto subway tracks, and the city needs to step up in terms of mental health care and police presence, he added.

Foye also said they made the decision to put off the fare hikes because the MTA understands many are suffering from the pandemic and the financial problems many have dealt with.

The fare hike will likely be postponed for several months, and Foye expressed optimism with new Biden administration and what they’re offering for financial assistance.

Despite postponing a fare hike, Foye said the board is considering toll increases during the February meeting and it will likely be passed.

Passenger vehicle and truck volume is “coming back strong,” Foye said, and the increase would likely be somewhere between 4% to 8%. An increase in tolls would hopefully move more people into taking mass transit, he said.

Amid the pandemic, the city is seeing a vaccine shortage, with appointments getting rescheduled and vaccination sites temporarily closing. Foye said every dose allocated to the MTA will be given to employees and the agency is currently limiting appointments depending on availability. .