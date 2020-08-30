MTA bus fare collection, front-door boarding resume Monday

New Yorkers will soon have to pay once again to ride the bus as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced the agency will resume fare collections and front-door boarding beginning Aug. 31.

NEW YORK CITY — All aboard! But don’t forget to refill your MetroCard.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority resumed fare collection and front-door boarding on New York City buses Monday.

The transit authority had suspended fare collection and allowed rear-door boarding in an effort to keep its drivers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, however, was costly. The MTA faces a massive budget gap exacerbated by a steep decline in subway and bus ridership during the peak of New York’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the New York City Transit Authority, estimated the MTA lost about $159 million in uncollected bus fares based on ridership over the last few months.

The return of front-door boarding, meanwhile, is expected to add up to 40% more space on buses, giving riders more opportunities to keep a social distance.

The MTA has also taken steps to ensure drivers are safe. The seat directly behind the bus operator will be blocked off and the white line on the bus floor, which passengers are advised to stay behind, will be further away from the driver, according to the MTA.

The transit authority is also working toward retrofitting more than 5,800 buses with protective barriers.

PIX11’s Kristine Garcia contributed to this report.