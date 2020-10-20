Movie theater chain exec. talks reopening of NY theaters

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about struggles their theaters have faced in the months since the COVID pandemic began.

Plus, he shares some of the chain’s plans in New York as movie theaters in the state, outside of New York City, are allowed to reopen at a limited capacity in the coming weeks.