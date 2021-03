NEW YORK — Most coronavirus infections are spread by people who don’t have symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency published updated guidance on its website on Friday.

According to the CDC, 24% of virus spread is from asymptomatic people. About one-third is from those who are pre-symptomatic and 41% is from people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The CDC said asymptomatic spread is why wearing masks is crucial to slowing the country’s infection rate.