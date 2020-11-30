More travelers at US airports on Sunday after Thanksgiving than any day since March

Travelers walk toward the AirTrain to JKF International Airport on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK — Despite dire warnings against traveling for Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic, more people were screened at U.S. airports on Sunday than they have since mid-March, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The agency said on Monday that its officers screened 1,176,091 travelers at security checkpoints on Sunday — more than the 1,070,967 people who passed through airports on Thanksgiving eve and the highest number of air travelers since March 16.

Overall, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend was the busiest airports have been since the pandemic gripped the nation in March. From Wednesday through Sunday, the TSA conducted more than 4.5 million security screenings at airports nationwide, according to TSA data.

The uptick in air travel comes as coronavirus cases surge across the country. The United States has recorded more than 4 million new cases of COVID-19 in November alone, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Health experts and government officials had urged Americans to forgo traveling and large gatherings this Thanksgiving, but many who disregarded those warnings argued they felt they had taken enough safety precautions to risk it.

The number of air travelers also remains significantly lower when compared to 2019. Last year, 2,882,915 people were screened at airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, according to the TSA.

Still, officials are urging anyone who traveled to attend a Thanksgiving gathering to get tested for COVID-19 even if they do not have symptoms.

Scripps National contributed to this report.

