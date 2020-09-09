More than 900 restaurants join class action against city over indoor dining

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — While restaurant owners say the governor’s Wednesday announcement to allow indoor dining in New York City was a step in the right direction, many still feel discriminated against. Indoor dining will resume at just 25%, while surrounding areas will be at 50%.

Attorney James Mermigis told PIX 11 News 762 restaurants have joined the class action suit filed by Il Bacco, on behalf of restaurants in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx. Another 185 restaurants in Staten Island have joined another class-action suit; they’re also represented by Mermigis.

“We want to be treated like any other restaurant in the state,” Mermigis said.

The team at Il Bacco in Little Neck, Queens, which borders Great Neck on Long Island, feels that if they hadn’t started the class action suit in the first place, indoor dining may not have gotten a restart date.

“I think that this lawsuit and all the pandemonium it’s caused was the number one factor,” said Tina Maria Oppedisano, the restaurant’s operations manager.

Restaurant owners say 25% is not enough. Donald Ruan, owner of China New Star in Brooklyn laughed at the thought.

“Twenty-five percent, [at] such a huge place like this,” he said. “It’s not enough.”

Beginning Sept. 30, restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity, with temperature checks, masks and contact information from patrons.

“One member of each party has to leave information so there’s contact tracing information if there is an outbreak,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

That’s different from elsewhere in the state, where 50% capacity without temperature checks or contact information has been the norm for months.

“At 25%, some of my clients won’t even bother opening. Twenty-five percent does not pay bills. It’s an insult,” Mermigis said.

So the class action lawsuit will move forward.

“I wont stop until we’re given what’s fair and what’s right”

The governor has said that he hopes to have a decision by Nov. 1 on whether to allow indoor dining to get to 50%, but warned that if the positivity rate goes above 2%, it may all shut down again.