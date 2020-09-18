More than 200 businesses have now had liquor licenses suspended in NYS

Several establishments have had their licenses suspended by the State Liquor Authority, July 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 200 businesses have now had their liquor licenses suspended statewide for violating restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, a state spokesperson said Friday.

Just this week, the governor’s task force conducted more than 4,500 compliance checks, with 33 businesses having their liquor licenses suspended for “egregious violations of coronavirus-related regulations.”

Twenty-two of those businesses were in New York City.

Queens had the most violations, with 12 businesses having liquor licenses suspended. Manhattan followed with six; Brooklyn had two; the Bronx and Staten Island each had one.

“New Yorkers have worked together to stop the spread of coronavirus — but with our infection rate hovering around 1 percent and the threat of a second wave on the horizon, we must double down on the successful strategies that have helped us over the last six months,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “While it is clear the increased enforcement by our task force has made an impact, we cannot let ourselves become complacent or allow those coming from other states to import indifference for these critical public health rules. This action should serve as a reminder to the small number of establishments who openly flout the rules that they are putting all New Yorkers at risk, and they will be held accountable.”

The governor’s office said these types og emergency suspensions are imposed when officials find continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety.

Suspensions are immediate and indefinite.

The maximum penalty for these businesses includes the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing.