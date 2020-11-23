First emergency COVID-19 facility to open in NYC since last spring, as coronavirus keeps spreading

Tia Richardson, seated left, Gracelyn Morris, center, and Kenned Yakpoh record information from residents before administering coronavirus tests at the Central Family Life Center, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Stapleton neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. New York City officials are raising awareness and its efforts in stemming a rise in COVID-19 in Staten Island. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Residents in parts of Staten Island, Upper Manhattan and Long Island are facing new coronavirus restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving as the number of cases in those areas continues to climb, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

“Staten Island is a problem,” the governor said, at a late morning news conference from his office in Midtown. “The number of hospitalizations on Staten Island have basically tripled” in the last three weeks, said Cuomo. “So we’re going to open an emergency COVID patient facility on South Beach in Staten Island.”

The facility is a five-story mental health treatment building that was designated a COVID-19 overflow hospital back in the spring. Its new designation as an emergency treatment facility is due to the southern half of Staten Island needing to be an orange zone, Cuomo said.

Here is the map for the Manhattan (New York County) cluster.



The cluster is a Yellow Zone. pic.twitter.com/lR2sMLdAVJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020

In an orange zone, houses of worship are limited to 33% capacity or a maximum of 25 people and high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care shops must close. All schools, public and private, must also close.

Additionally, restaurants can only offer takeout, delivery and outdoor dining with a maximum of four people. Both residential and non-residential gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

The northern part of the borough remains a yellow zone.

New yellow zones were also designated in Riverhead and Hampton Bays in Suffolk County as well as Great Neck and Massapequa Park in Nassau County.

Upper Manhattan, where Washington Heights has a positivity rate of 3.3%, is also going to become a yellow zone, Cuomo said.

In a yellow zone, houses of worship are limited to 50% capacity and indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants is restricted to a maximum of four people per table. Residential gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people and non-residential gatherings — indoors and outdoors — are allowed up to 25 people.

The orange- and yellow-zone restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday for businesses and Thursday for all schools, according to the governor.

Public school students in New York City are already on a remote curriculum, so they would not be affected by the new restrictions.