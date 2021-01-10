More contagious coronavirus variant found on Long Island

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Three additional cases of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus have been identified in New York, including one on Long Island, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Two of the cases are connected to the initial discovery of the variant identified in Saratoga Springs, which was announced Monday.

The third case involving a 64-year-old man from Massapequa appears unrelated to the exposures in upstate New York.

The Long Island man had first tested positive for the virus Dec. 27.

State health officials were working with contact tracers in Nassau County to identify additional potential exposures.

Health experts say the variant, known as B.1.1.7, is no more dangerous than the original virus but it appears to be more contagious.

Scientists have suggested it could be as much as 70% more infectious than the original COVID strain.

