Mom, 6 kids removed from flight after 2-year-old wouldn’t wear mask

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mother and her six children were kicked off a JetBlue flight at Orlando International Airport this week after her 2-year-old daughter kept taking off her face mask.

Chaya Bruck said she felt targeted and bullied by a flight attendant who insisted her toddler wear a mask during their flight to New York.

“They saw that she wasn’t cooperating because she’s a baby! She is a baby. She doesn’t have the logic of an older child,” Bruck said.

Bruck’s family and all the other passengers were forced to exit the plane due to the mask disagreement.

“We are extremely traumatized from this. My kids are traumatized. I am traumatized and we’ll need some time to recover from this,” Bruck said.

As passengers deplaned, Bruck continued to argue with JetBlue staff, which was recorded on cellphone video.

“My 2-year-old cannot wear a mask,” she says in the video. “Teach your crew members to treat the passengers humanly and with compassion.”

The family returned to New York on Wednesday, choosing to fly instead with United Airlines, which did not enforce the mask policy for Bruck’s 2-year-old.

Bruck posted her experience on Facebook, which drew a slew of mixed reactions.

“This is absolutely disgraceful!! During trying times the world needs to have more consideration,” one person wrote.

But others didn’t agree.

“I should not catch a disease because someone wants to be treated special,” another commenter wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people 2 years and older wear a mask in public.

And like most airlines, JetBlue has a policy that requires all travelers 2 years and older to wear a face covering.

“During these unprecedented times, our first priority is to keep crew members and customers safe, and we’ve quickly introduced new safety policies and procedures throughout the pandemic,” a spokesman said.

