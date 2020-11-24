Millions of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving despite warnings

NEW YORK — Health warnings and advisories are not stopping millions of Americans from traveling for the holidays in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TSA said about 3 million people nationwide passed through airport security over the weekend and AAA has predicted about 50 million people would travel this year for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA Northeast spokesman Robert Sinclair Jr. joined the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to discuss this year’s holiday travel trends amid the pandemic.

Sinclair said while some surveys of Americans have suggested a lighter-than-usual holiday weekend, packed roadways and increased air travel tells a different story.

“This is a Thanksgiving like no other. It’s really hard to predict what’s going on, but it looks like a lot of people are traveling,” he said.