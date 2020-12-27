Millions lose unemployment benefits as Trump refuses to sign COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON — Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired overnight as President Donald Trump refuses to sign an end-of-year COVID relief and government spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his objections.

The president is demanding larger $2,000 COVID relief checks for Americans and complaining about “pork” spending. But Congress has already passed the package by large margins in both houses.

Refusing to sign it means pain for those struggling to make ends meet and a potential federal government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden released a statement Saturday urging Trump to sign the legislation. Biden said about 10 million Americans lost unemployment benefits this weekend because of Trump’s failure to do so.

“This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences,” the president-elect said.

To read Biden’s full statement, click here.

