Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens Saturday with new COVID-19 safety protocols

The front steps and entrance to The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 19, 2014 in New York. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — The Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened Saturday for the first time since New York City’s cultural institutions were shuttered in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As many of those cultural institutions began reopening to visitors this week, administrators are weighing the safety of visitors and staff with the need to educate, inspire and support the city’s recovery.

Museums are instituting a range of precautions, including reduced hours, reserved tickets, mask mandates, drastically limiting attendance to a quarter of capacity, adding one-way routes through the galleries and closing movie theaters, coat rooms and food courts.

The Museum of Modern Art opened on Thursday. The American Museum of Natural History plans to reopen to the public Sept. 9.