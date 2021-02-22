MetLife Stadium, other large NJ arenas can reopen with capacity limits: Gov. Murphy

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ Transit train, bus delays leave Wrestlemania fans fuming

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TRENTON, N.J. — Large sports and entertainment venues in New Jersey can reopen to the public beginning March 1, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Speaking on WFAN sports radio, the governor said venues with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people can open either at 10% capacity for indoor sites and 15% capacity for outdoor settings.

The relaxed COVID-19 restrictions would apply to places like MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants, and the Prudential Center, where the New Jersey Devils play.

The governor also announced, effective immediately, that indoor and outdoor collegiate sports practices and competitions may allow two parents or guardians per participating athlete as spectators.

However, the number of spectators cannot exceed 35% of an indoor room’s capacity and social distancing must be maintained outdoors, Murphy said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss