Memorial service planned for Broadway actor Nick Cordero

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Friends and castmates of Nick Cordero will pay tribute to the Broadway actor at a memorial event.

Cordero died after a lengthy battle with coronavirus. The 41-year-old actor entered the intensive case unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 3 and died in early July after suffering numerous complications from the virus.

His right leg was amputated and he was in a coma because of coronavirus.

A special honoring his memory will air on Sept. 7. It will be free on the streaming service Broadway on Demand.

The event will feature appearances an performances by those who shared the stage with Cordero in “A Bronx Tale,” Waitress” and “Rock of Ages.”

Click here to watch when the service begins.

