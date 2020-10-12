Medium, high risk contact practices and competitions are now allowed indoors in NJ following new executive order

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey has expanded the types of sports allowed to hold contact practices and competitions indoors, the governor announced Monday.

The new executive order allows contact indoor practices to resume for “medium” and “high risk” sports, including hockey, basketball, cheerleading, group dance, rugby, boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo, and wrestling.

It’s an expansion of previous guidance for sports, which allowed “low risk practices” and competitions in indoor settings, and non-contact indoor practices for “medium” and “high risk” sports.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our student-athletes, support staff, and school communities,” said Murphy. “After consulting stakeholders and medical experts, we have concluded that, with proper public health and safety protocols in place, indoor sports may now resume in a way that protects players, coaches, and staff.”

All indoor practices and competitions are limited to 25% room capacity, but not more than 25 or less than 10 persons, the order said.

There is an exception though: if the number of people who are necessary for practice or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees, exceeds 25 people, the practice or competition is allowed, as long as no unnecessary individuals such as spectators are present. Still, the event cannot exceed 25% of the capacity of the room, and such limit cannot exceed 150 people, the state said.