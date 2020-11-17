Meadowlands YMCA distributes meal kits to NJ families in need

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— For months, the Meadowlands YMCA has been helping those in need in the community.

Since the start of the pandemic, it has handed out hundreds of thousands of meal kits to families in need.

This is their 42nd time distributing meal kits.

Vehicles lined up early Tuesday ahead of the opening time.

CEO David Kisselback told PIX11 the YMCA had been providing meal kits since March when everything shut down, and since then the need has grown.

During the summer, the Meadowlands YMCA was providing 50,000 to 75,000 meals a month. Now, it’s over 100,000 meals, according to Kisselback.

After Tuesday, Kisselback said there will be more than 620,000 meals distributed to over 40,000 families in the community.

When asked what keeps their funds afloat, Kisselback said it’s been a struggle and they’re trying to figure out how long they can keep this going without funding or more assistance.

The YMCA has partnered with the Community Food Bank , which they’ve worked with for years, and Table to Table, which has committed to helping with this through the end of the year.