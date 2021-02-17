MDC inmate died from COVID-19 before developing immunity from vaccine

BROOKLYN — The funeral for Edwin Segarra, 46, was held Wednesday in his home borough of the Bronx, but he spent the last years of his life in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, held on a robbery conspiracy charge.

His son said Segarra was turning his life around, before he recently got sick with coronavirus.

“When he left this planet, he was a changed man,” Eddie Segarra told PIX11.

Edwin Segarra died of apparent COVID-19 complications on Feb. 5, several weeks after he’d been given the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. His COVID symptoms showed up seemingly before his body had time to build an immune response with the shot.

“A prison sentence shouldn’t be a death sentence, if they’re not on death row,” Eddie Segarra said about his father’s passing.

The elder Segarra had texted his sister, Wendy Sanchez, excitedly from the MDC, after receiving the first vaccine dose in January.

‘hey sis hope alls well with you and the family,” Segarra wrote on January 22nd. “just took the 1st shot of the covid vaccine. 21 days til the next one.” [sic]

Sanchez replied.

“I asked him, ‘Did you get tested before?'” Sanchez told PIX11. “And he said, ‘No, because I didn’t have any symptoms.'”

Sanchez didn’t think anything was wrong until Feb. 4, when she received another text from her brother.

“hey sis i tested positive on the 23′ 4 day after I took the shot. crazy i was bad for 10-days but i’m doing better. love you” [sic]

Edwin Segarra died the next day, Feb. 5.

A prison chaplain notified Sanchez about her brother.

“Your brother Edwin was found dead,” Sanchez recalled the chaplain told her.

Later, Sanchez said a prison administrator who handles transfer arrangements for inmates’ bodies contacted her.

“He said my brother was taking a shower that day,” Sanchez told PIX11. “He took the shower, he went into his cell, and he went down.”

Eddie Segarra said he was told his father suffered “seizure-like convulsions.”

Edwin Segarra was the first inmate to die of COVID-19 complications at the MDC, which had a surge in virus cases last fall and a recent one in early February.

More than 45,000 federal inmates have been sick with COVID-19 nationally, and many submitted paperwork to the Bureau of Prisons seeking “compassionate release.”

One of those who got sick, and sought release, was Justin Volpe, the former NYPD officer sentenced to 30 years for assaulting and sodomizing Haitian immigrant Abner Louima with a broomstick in Brooklyn’s 70th Precinct bathroom in 1997. Volpe noted he’d already served more than 21 years of his sentence, but his request was denied.

Eddie Segarra said his father had hopes plea bargain talks would result in his early release, perhaps as soon as this summer. It was something Eddie’s sister, Lisa, was looking forward to.

“When he left me, I was a child,” Lisa Segarra, 20, said, her voice choked with emotion. “And being without a father, growing up and stuff, was hard.”

Edwin Segarra was taking online college courses with Columbia University, working as a trusted orderly in the MDC, and converted to Islam.

“They deserve an opportunity to show, ‘Look, I’m a human being, and there is good in me,'” Eddie Segarra said of the inmates at MDC.

The Brooklyn prison has a troubled history.

In early 2019, an electrical fire knocked out power and heat for more than a week during a frigid winter. Inmates begged for help from the MDC windows, as some of their relatives stormed the lobby, demanding the heat get turned back on.

Eddie Segarra, now 28, said his father encouraged him to follow the law when he was a teen.

“I was going down the wrong path,” Eddie Segarra said. “He was in my ear, ‘Don’t make the same mistakes I made.'”

Eddie Segarra finished high school, with help from guidance counselors who would call him every morning to make sure he would get to classes.

“That showed me that people actually cared for me and I had to do this,” Eddie Segarra recalled.

The younger Segarra moved to Florida at age 20 and decided to pursue a law enforcement career.

“He encouraged me to become a correction officer,” Eddie Segarra said of his father. “I did that for three years.”

He valued his father’s pride in his son.

“He said, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you chose the hard route…to go and be a working man, a blue collar man. And I chose the fast life. The street hustle,'” Segarra said, quoting his father.

Eddie Segarra didn’t stay with the correction department in Florida but hopes to transition to work as a parole officer.

He’s the father of two children.

“I want to be able to help people coming out of prison,” Eddie Segarra said. “I don’t have no record; I’m so blessed, I’m so blessed.”

The son wants his father remembered as someone who died trying to improve himself.

“I feel like everyone is one mistake away from a prison cell,” Eddie Segarra said. “We’re not trying to paint him as a saint; we know he’s done some stuff.”

Eddie Seggarra said of the MDC prisoners that shared the hallways with his father, “He would want me to continue fighting for those guys. They’re still human beings.”