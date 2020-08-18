Mayor: NYC hotel room access withheld if travelers from restricted states don’t complete quarantine forms

FILE — In this March 29, 2020 file photo, a sign welcomes motorists to New York, on the border with Connecticut, near Rye Brook, N.Y. A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to show progress in its battle with the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order to buckle down on the state’s quarantine mandate.

The new order mandates hotels, short-term rental companies to withhold room access to travelers coming from restricted states until quarantine forms are filled out.

Fines will be issued to anyone who refuses to comply beginning this week, the mayor said.

New Yorkers have also been advised not to visit states under the travel advisory, which are determined by the infection rate.

“Don’t go where the problem area is,” de Blasio said.

For anyone who does travel to and from states with high infection rates, New Yorkers are told to take the law seriously and quarantine upon return.

Failure to comply with the quarantine is considered a Class-B Misdemeanor, officials said.

The mayor recently announced COVID checkpoints would be implemented to enforce the travel advisory.

The locations, set up at what were described as key city entry points, include bridges and tunnels across the city.

Fines for up to $10,000 will be issued for anyone violating quarantine, according to de Blasio.

