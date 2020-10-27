Mayor de Blasio urges New Yorkers not to travel during holiday season

Ticket agents wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic while helping travelers at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — With the holiday season approaching, Mayor Bill de Blasio has urged New York City residents not to travel outside of the state as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise.

“This is the year where we have to do things differently,” the mayor said during his briefing Tuesday.

“We have a real threat of a second wave here in New York City.”

The mayor urged city residents to avoid traveling to a state or country with high infection rates as it puts family members and everyone in danger and heightens the risk of bringing the virus back to New York City.

“There are going to be tough choices to make,” de Blasio acknowledged, but based on information from health care officials and the data, his recommendation is to avoid traveling this holiday season “to stay safe, to keep us all safe.”

For those who do travel, the mayor reminded New Yorkers the importance of getting tested and following a two-week mandatory quarantine if they return from an area on the tri-state area’s travel advisory list.

Quarantine will be amplified, enforced and aggressive, according to de Blasio.

He also called on the federal government to use this time to mandate negative tests for all international and domestic travelers before boarding planes and urged all travelers to get tested immediately upon arrival at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

De Blasio acknowledged he is known to travel to see family during the holiday season, but “with the reality we’re facing, I can’t see traveling to family in other places working for anybody.”

“This may be the one year in our life where we change our patterns and know that next year will be better,” the mayor said.