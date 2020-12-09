Mayor de Blasio reminds New Yorkers of paid sick leave amid pandemic: ‘Paid sick leave is your right’

People wear face masks for protection against the coronavirus as they walk their dogs on the Brooklyn Bridge, Friday, April 10, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — As New York City and the rest of the country continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio reminded employed residents of the city’s paid sick leave law.

The NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law covers employees have the right to use safe and sick leave for the care and treatment of themselves or a family member

“Getting well really matters. We have to be there for you and support you. It can’t be a choice between your health and your job, your health and your livelihood,” Mayor de Blasio said Wednesday.

“Paid sick leave has taken an even greater meaning because of the pandemic.”

The law gives 40 hours of sick leave in addition to state and federal leave laws, according to Commissioner of the Department of Consumer & Worker Protection Lorelei Salas.

“The sick days under New York City are on top of that leave,” she said.

Sick leave can also be used in other situations rather than being sick or caring for a sick family member, including taking care of children to due school closures caused by COVID-19 or if their employer was ordered to shut down due to the pandemic, Salas said.

Changes have been made to the Paid Safe and Sick Law and go into effect January 1:

Employers with 100 or more employees will have to provide up to 56 hours of PAID leave

Employers with 4 or fewer employees and net income of $1M or more will have to provide up to 40 hours of PAID leave

Employers of domestic workers will have to provide up to 40 hours PAID leave

Employers with four or fewer employers and net income of $1M or less will have to provide up to 40 hours of UNPAID leave

“Paid Sick Leave is your RIGHT — and anyone who tries to deny you that right will have to go through us,” de Blasio said in a tweet.

Anyone with questions or complaints are asked to visit nyc.gov/workers or call 3-1-1 and say “Paid safe and sick leave.”

Correction: This article was updated to show that employers with four or fewer employers and net income of $1M or less will have to provide up to 40 hours of UNPAID leave.