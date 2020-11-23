Mayor de Blasio releases NYC financial plans, calls for another federal stimulus

A woman uses a bandanna to cover her face as she crosses Seventh Avenue in Times Square Friday, April 17, 2020.

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for more federal assistance.

The mayor provided an economic update and released the city’s financial plan update for Fiscal Year 2021 Monday morning.

“Federal stimulus works, and New York City needs another, immediately,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“From ramping up testing to investing in safe schools to feeding everyone in need, our priorities are clear: public health will drive our recovery. The federal government must do its part and pass a stimulus package that ensures our recovery can continue full speed ahead.”

From April to September, New Yorkers received $40 million in stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and business loans, and the city recovered one third of the 900,000 jobs lost in March and April due to the pandemic, according to the mayor.

New York City’s private sector also gained 100,000 jobs in June, but only 15,000 in October.

Based on initial federal stimulus and its impact on revenue, the Fiscal Year 2021 budget is at $92.0 billion and remains balanced, according to de Blasio

The plan achieves $1.3 billion in savings across Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022, and budget reserves are at $2.8 billion.

The budget growth is driven by FEMA reimbursable costs and COVID-19 relief grants that the city used to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy, including enhancing the Test and Trace Corps.’ efforts, purchasing more PPE and medical equipment and food relief.

However, the mayor also said the city must close a $3.8 billion Fiscal Year 2022 budget gap within months.

Without another federal stimulus, the gap can easily grow, which could lead to more cuts and layoffs.